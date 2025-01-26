'Odisha's interest being ignored': Mine activist slams Prime Minister’s Office

Environmentalist and Lok Shakti Abhiyan president Prafulla Samantara on Saturday accused the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of interfering in Odisha’s affairs and forcing the state government to expedite the auction of mines.

The winner of the Goldman Environmental Prize for 2017, Samantara appealed to the state government to refrain from excessive mining and preserve the mines for future generations.

Addressing a media conference here, Samantara said: “The Prime Minister chaired the 45th PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation) meeting on December 26 via videoconference with the chief secretaries of various states and Union Territories and secretaries of various ministries and departments. In the meeting, the states were asked to clear major projects and carry out the auction of mineral blocks in the states.”

Samantara also shared the Odisha chief secretary’s letter to collectors and secretaries on the issue.

“After getting a direction from the PMO, the chief secretary of Odisha wrote a letter on December 30 to all department secretaries and collectors concerned conveying the action points discussed in the PRAGATI meeting asking to speed up auctions of major minerals in the state and issue letter of intents (LoIs) to the companies immediately for the operation of mining leases,” Samantara said.

Flanked by social activists Lingaraj and Narendra Mohanty, Samantara said the PRAGATI platform, launched in 2015, has served as a new institutional model of centralising governance and decision-making involving the PMO, secretaries and chief secretaries of central and state governments.

The PRAGATI conferences chaired by the Prime Minister have since 2015 focused on expediting clearances for major infrastructure, highways, mining and energy projects, among others.

“Involvement of the PMO has allowed the PRAGATI platform to bypass constitutional, statutory and legal process,” Samantara claimed. “It is a matter of grave concern that the PM and the PMO, while making decisions through PRAGATI, have ignored the interest of the state and the people

of Odisha.”

He has also accused the Centre of undermining the constitutional rights of Adivasis and other marginalised communities protected by 5th and 6th Schedule, PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) and Forest Rights Act.

“Expediting mining auctions in the state, which are promptly acted upon by the state authorities in Odisha, would have an adverse impact on communities, forests and the environment here,” Samantara said.

“Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi is a tribal leader. He should take steps to protect the rich mineral resources of the state. Many areas of the state should be declared no-mining zones and the government should also announce that there would be no mining in Gandhamardhan hills,” he said.