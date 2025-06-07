Odisha’s first AI-focused defence lab opens in Bhubaneswar

A state-of-the-art Deep Neural Network (DNN) Laboratory has come up on the premises of Krystellar Defence and Aerospace in Nayapally, Bhubaneswar.

The lab would work in the area of artificial intelligence and next-generation defence technologies. It is designed to promote research in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), artificial intelligence (AI), electronic warfare, cognitive communications, AI-powered space surveillance, hypersonic threat detection, tracking and situational awareness. It will provide a strategic platform for AI-powered innovation in missile defence, drone defence, radar signal processing and cyber defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the project on Thursday, Odisha deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo appreciated the initiative of Uday Bhanu Das, a young entrepreneur from the state, to set up the high-tech facility for defence and space research. Deo also encouraged the youth to emulate his work to realise the dream of a self-reliant India in defence preparedness. The event was attended by senior government officials, defence experts, academicians and industrialists from the state and domain experts from foreign countries.

Uday Bhanu Das, founder and CEO of Krystellar Defence and Aerospace, said the DNN Lab will act as a key enabler for the development of indigenous, mission-ready AI solutions. The lab also aims to support key initiatives under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting self-reliant, secure and technology-enabled defence.

The DNN Lab will also provide advanced training programmes and special workshops for defence personnel, scientists and engineers.