Odisha vaccine store makes history by becoming the first in the country to get ISO nod

The state vaccine store of Odisha has made history by becoming the first in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP). ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS).

“This recognition highlights the state’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in vaccine storage, cold chain management and supply chain operations,” said a senior official of the Health Department.

The certification has been awarded for adhering to key quality standards, including a well-structured storage system, efficient cold chain management, seamless supply chain operations and digitised record-keeping through online software. The vaccine store ensures quality maintenance by conducting temperature checks twice daily and achieving zero wastage.

In a press release, the state government said, “Cold chain management and vaccine transportation play a crucial role in the immunization programme. Odisha operates 1,263 cold chain centers, including one state vaccine store, nine regional vaccine stores and 32 district vaccine stores, ensuring vaccines are stored at optimal temperatures until they reach beneficiaries. A dedicated workforce manages the daily supply chain, ensuring safe and efficient vaccine distribution.”