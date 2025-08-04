Puri teen burn victim laid to rest amid tight security as hundreds mourn

The 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri district, who succumbed to severe burn injuries at AIIMS-New Delhi, was laid to rest on Monday at her native Bayabar village on the banks of the Bhargavi river, as hundreds gathered to pay their final respects. Her funeral took place amid heavy security, with around 100 police personnel deployed to ensure peace.

The girl, who sustained over 70 per cent burns on July 19, died on Saturday evening despite being airlifted to the national capital for advanced treatment the day after the incident. Her death has sparked widespread outrage and emotional reactions across Odisha and beyond.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnayak attended the burial and consoled the grieving family. Parida, who also represents the Nimapara Assembly constituency where the village falls, said the government had done everything possible to save the girl.

“However, she passed away, and we are all sad and hurt over the demise. Let Lord Jagannath give internal peace to her soul,” Parida told reporters after the funeral.

She was also present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night when the girl’s mortal remains were flown back from Delhi. Upon arrival at the village, the body was placed at her home in Nuagopalpur bustee for public viewing before burial in accordance with local customs.

A local resident shared, “The girl's body was kept at her house for people to pay their last respects to the departed soul.”

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death remain the subject of public debate and concern. Her mother had lodged an FIR, alleging that three miscreants poured an inflammable substance on her daughter and set her on fire near their home in the Balanga area.

However, shortly after the teenager’s death, Odisha Police stated that no one else was involved in the incident and urged the public to refrain from making sensational claims. Supporting this version, the girl’s father released a video message saying his daughter had taken her own life due to emotional distress.

Police confirmed that the funeral proceedings concluded peacefully under tight security arrangements.