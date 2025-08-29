MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 29 August 2025

Odisha teacher booked under Pocso for allegedly sexually harassing seven girl students inside school

According to police, the headmistress of the school lodged a written complaint at the Gurundia police station on August 20 after the allegations surfaced

PTI Published 29.08.25, 02:43 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 36-year-old Sanskrit teacher of a government-run school in Odisha's Sundargarh district has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing seven girl students of the institute, police said on Friday.

According to police, the headmistress of the school lodged a written complaint at the Gurundia police station on August 20 after the allegations surfaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against the teacher under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 351 (2) [criminal intimidation] of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, an officer of the police station said.

Also Read

The complainant has alleged that the Sanskrit teacher has sexually harassed seven girl students inside the school premises on August 16.

After having a meeting with the senior officials, the school headmistress lodged the complaint on August 20, and the case was immediately registered, the police said. "We have recorded the statements of the concerned students under 180 of BNSS while prayer has been before the magistrate to record their statements under 183 of BNSS," Rameswar Singh, inspector in charge (IIC) of Gurundia police station, told PTI over the phone.

After receiving the order, the statement would be recorded. After all this is completed, further actions will be taken, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sanskrit teacher, against whom the case was registered, was absconding from the area. Efforts are on to trace him, Singh said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Teacher Sexual Harassment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone as 2 hostages bodies found, halts aid

Of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas-led militants almost 22 months ago, roughly 50 remain in Gaza including 20 that Israel believes to be alive
The photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro posted at the end of his thread on X
Quote left Quote right

Export proceeds flow to India’s politically connected energy titans—and directly into Putin’s war chest

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT