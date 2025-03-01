Odisha superstar Uttam Mohanty passes away: Ollywood icon remembered for his legacy

People from all walks of life gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport to have a final glimpse of Ollywood heartthrob Uttam Mohanty, who passed away in Delhi on Thursday night.

He was undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis at a hospital in Gurgaon. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Satya Nagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar with state honours on Friday.

He is survived by his son Babusaan and wife Aparajita, who are both part of the Odia film industry. Babusaan is a popular actor while Aparajita was the most popular heroine of yesteryears. Uttam and Aparajita were the most successful pair of Odia films in their time.

Mohanty, 66, started his career in 1977 in the Odia film industry with Abhiman directed by eminent film director Sadhu Meher. He was doing chartered accountancy in Ludhiana at that time.

He acted in more than 135 Odia films. He also worked in Bengali films and was a popular name in the Bengali film industry. He also acted in a Hindi movie, Naya Zaher.

Born and brought up in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district, he was the only star who ruled the Odia film industry for nearly two decades, dominating the industry through the 80s and 90s.

Noted film critic Surjya Deo said: “His performance in films such as Danda Balunga, Chhaka Bhaunri, Jaga Hataree Pagha, Mamata Magee Mula Chakka Akkhi Sabu Dekhucchi, Romeo, and Dadagiri has left an indeliable mark on the Odia flim industry.”

Deo said: “He received a number of awards for his contribution to films, including prestigious Jayadev Puraskar and Odisha State film award multiple times.”

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi rushed to Mohanty’s residence at Jagannath Vihar in Baramuda to express his condolences.