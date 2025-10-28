MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha unveils Rs 50,000 crore maritime push, targets 500 million tonne port capacity by 2047

CM Mohan Charan Majhi highlights ancient Kalinga’s maritime legacy and Odisha’s vision for blue growth as new ports, cruise terminals and shipbuilding clusters take shape

Subhashish Mohanty Published 28.10.25, 07:13 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi at the Odisha Pavillion at India Maritime Week in Mumbai on Monday

Odisha unveiled its maritime ambitions and investment potential at India Maritime Week 2025, which began on Monday in Mumbai, signing memoranda of understanding worth 50,000 crore and outlining plans to expand its port capacity to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who attended the inaugural session alongside Union home minister Amit Shah, highlighted Kalinga’s ancient maritime prowess, its enduring trade linkages and Odisha’s modern vision for sustainable blue growth.

Emphasising Odisha’s emergence as India’s maritime hub on the eastern coast, Majhi said: “With Paradip, Dhamra, Gopalpur, and upcoming ports at Astaranga, Jatadhari Muhan, Subarnarekha and Bahuda, we are expanding our total port handling capacity to 500 million tonnes annually, supported by three major ship anchor points. The Bahuda Port, with an investment of 21,500 crore, and 24,700 crore towards the Shipbuilding and Repair Cluster, along with the Puri Cruise Terminal, will redefine Odisha’s coastal economy and global trade links. With stable governance, skilled manpower, and investor-friendly reforms, Odisha is emerging as a prominent maritime hub of eastern India.”

Several MoUs were signed at the event. One was between the Odisha commerce and transport department and the Indian Ports Association for developing a cruise terminal with an investment of 500 crore. Another pact between Paradip Port Authority and Odisha Maritime Board aimed to develop an International Cruise Terminal at Puri, involving a similar investment.

An MoU was also inked among the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Maritime Board and the ministry of coal for operationalising National Waterway-5, connecting delta channels of the Brahmani and Mahanadi rivers with the East Coast Canal.

Another MoU between Paradip Port Authority and Odisha Maritime Board proposed the development of a National Mega Ship Building Cluster with a 22,700-crore investment.

The state also signed MoUs with the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd. to set up a Maritime Museum and with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd. for cargo movement.

