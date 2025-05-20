MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha police launch crackdown to identify illegal migrants, six districts identified as hot spots

According to the state government’s estimation, nearly 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis have settled here, and of them, almost 4,500 have been residing without proper documentation

Subhashish Mohanty Published 20.05.25, 08:37 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

Odisha police have launched a crackdown to identify illegal migrants in the state, law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Monday.

Six districts — Puri, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Ganjam— have been identified as the hot spots. According to the state government’s estimation, nearly 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis have settled here, and of them, almost 4,500 have been residing without proper documentation.

The crackdown has begun in Bhubaneswar and will soon be extended to other districts. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, “Administration has been directed to identify the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. All those who have been settled illegally will be deported. Identification of illegal immigrants
has begun.”

Sources said the government has initiated a process to identify Bangladeshi immigrants engaged in house construction, scrap collection and street vending.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Jagmohan Meena said, “All the police stations have been asked to gather information about the foreigners who don’t have the required validation certificates.”

