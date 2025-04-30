Odisha government to distribute ‘magic boxes’ for junior students to enhance learning experience

The Odisha government will distribute "Jaadu Pedi" (magic box) learning kits to children in Sishu Vatika (Kindergarten) and students in Classes I and II across the state. Officials said the kits are aimed at enhancing the learning experience of young children and aiding knowledge retention.

Secretary of school and mass education, Shalini Pandit, met chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday and briefed him on how the "magic box" would help students improve their learning skills. According to the school and mass education department, each kit is estimated to cost around ₹20,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

These kits will be distributed across 45,000 schools in the state. The government has allocated ₹90 crore for the successful rollout of the initiative. The kits have been developed in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Designed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the kits aim to make learning more engaging and enjoyable for children.

The contents of the kits include commonly used everyday items that help children understand their practical applications. They incorporate elements of play and entertainment to make learning more accessible and fun.

Children aged between 3 and 8 years will be covered under the programme. The initiative is designed to promote cognitive development, emotional well-being, and foundational literacy and numeracy skills, according to an official release. The kits will be distributed at the beginning of the upcoming academic session.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “These kits will immensely help in engaging children in the learning process.”