Odisha govt to contend for heritage status from Unesco for Bargarh’s famous Dhanu Jatra

Odisha government will contend for heritage status from Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) for Bargarh’s famous Dhanu Jatra, arguably the world’s biggest open-air theatre.

Bargarh town in western Odisha hosts this yatra which tells the story of demon king Kansa and his death. This year, the Jatra will begin on January 3. The government of India has accorded National Festival Status to Dhanu Yatra in November 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has roped in the National School of Drama (NSD) and entrusted it with the job of producing a documentary on Dhanu Jatra that will showcase its cultural significance

Minister of culture, Suryavanshi Suraj said, “A dedicated expert committee will be formed to work towards obtaining UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for Dhanu Jatra. The government is also launching a dedicated website that will provide comprehensive information about the festival, including its history, venues and real-time GPS-enabled navigation for visitors.”

The Dhanu Jatra 2025 will be held in Bargarh from 3rd January to 13th January, showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and tradition. During Dhanu Jatra, Bargarh transforms into the mythical cities of Mathura and Gopapur vividly reenacting episodes from Indian mythology.

The small town will be transformed into Mathura, the kingdom of Kansa. River Jeera will turn into the Yamuna. And Amapali, located on the outskirts of the town, will become the mythical land of Gopapura

The organisational committee plans to invite artists like Arun Govil (known for playing Lord Ram), Nitish Bharadwaj (famous for portraying Lord Krishna) and Hema Malini, the MP from Mathura, to be a part of Danu Jatra 2025.

To ensure the success of the festival, the state government has allocated ₹1 crore for Dhanu Jatra. Additionally, ₹50 lakh has been sanctioned for live broadcasting of Dhanu Jatra, creating a dedicated website for the festival and other associated expenses.