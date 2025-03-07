Odisha government officer in vigilance net after seizure of assets worth crores in raid

The Odisha vigilance unit on Thursday raided multiple properties of deputy commissioner of the State Transport Authority, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, unearthing assets worth crores.

The raids were conducted following allegations of possession of properties beyond his known sources of income. Mohanty is likely to be arrested soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance officials said the investigating agency found proof of four multi-storey buildings, 11 land plots, 14-acre farm house, three gold biscuits weighing 300 grams and 700 grams of gold ornaments during the raid. Cash worth ₹15 lakh was also seized from his house at Maitri Vihar in Chandrasekharpur.

The vigilance unit, in a release, said: “Mohanty had paid about ₹1 crore for purchasing a 4-BHK flat at Raghunathpur in Bhubaneswar. Three four wheelers were also found during the raids.”

The vigilance is still ascertaining the value of his investments in banks, post offices and insurances.

Raids were conducted simultaneously in nine places including Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Cuttack.