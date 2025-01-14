MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 January 2025

Odisha government signs MoU with National Health Authority to roll out PM health scheme

It will be implemented in convergence with the existing Odisha government’s health scheme Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. It will provide a cover of ₹5 lakh per family per annum with additional ₹5 lakh for women members

Subhashish Mohanty Published 14.01.25, 07:20 AM
Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. File picture

The Odisha government on Monday signed an MoU with the National Health Authority (NHA) to roll out the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-Jay).

It will be implemented in convergence with the existing Odisha government’s health scheme Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. It will provide a cover of 5 lakh per family per annum with additional 5 lakh for women members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha has become the 34th state to implement the scheme. Only Bengal and Delhi are yet to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik had objected to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and refused to implement it, stating that its own health scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was much better than the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

After Mohan Charan Majhi government came to power, things changed swiftly. It changed the name of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana and started working to integrate the scheme with government of India’s health scheme.

Majhi said, “The cashless treatment facility will be provided at more than 29,000 hospitals across the country.” Odisha government is hopeful that it would address the health issues of 3.5 crore people,

The agreement was signed today at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi between addtional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, chief executive officer of NHA Smt. L.S. Changsan and commissioner-cum-secretary of the department of health and family welfare, Government of Odisha Smt. Aswathy S.

RELATED TOPICS

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Odisha Health Scheme
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Border Chinese whispers linger: Army chief counters govt, says standoff hasn't ended

Dwivedi’s remarks appeared to contradict the Centre’s claim that last October’s agreement with China on disengagement from the Depsang Plains and Demchok had brought the two countries “back to where the situation was in 2020”
Joe Biden
Quote left Quote right

My administration is leaving the next administration with a very strong hand to play

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT