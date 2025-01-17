Odisha government forms 16-member panel to develop curriculum under NEP 2020

The Odisha government on Thursday formed a 16-member panel to develop state curriculum frameworks under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The state committee will be headed by former principal of Bhopal’s Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Prof Nityananda Pradhan.

In a notification, the state government said: “After careful consideration, in the interest of strengthening the educational system in the state, the government is pleased to order that the National Educational Policy 2020, as issued by the ministry of education (MoE), government of India, will be implemented in the state of Odisha.”

The Mohan Charan Majhi government, the first ever BJP government in Odisha, is now making an effort to align completely with the national educational reforms. However, in the state curriculum, local issues will be prioritised.

The committee will see that a new state education policy is formulated keeping the broader aspects of the NEP.

Sources said that the committee will prepare the curriculum for the primary level with the help of NCERT. At high school and college levels, the Odisha government will follow the recommendation of the NEP and changes will be made accordingly.