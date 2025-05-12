Odisha government announces new civil defence units to provide safety and security

The Odisha government on Sunday announced that it would establish new civil defence units across the state to provide safety and security.

In a video message, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “The civil defence units are functioning in 12 places of the state. I have directed the formation of new civil defence units in other places as per need. I hope and trust that many individuals, especially youths with a sense of service and nationality, will come forward to join the civil defence units.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the chief minister, volunteers seeking to join the units can apply directly to the district collector. “The social activists will be trained, and they will provide essential services to the people when they are needed,” Majhi said.

The state government plans to strengthen the state’s civil defence personnel. It will launch an enhanced training programme to equip the personnel with advanced skills.

Civil defence units will play a vital role in extending first aid, helping the forces in rescue and relief operations, and aiding search and rescue efforts. They will also play a crucial role in maintaining social stability in tough times, officials said.