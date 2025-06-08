Odisha forms ministerial panel to oversee smooth conduct of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Odisha government has formed a ministerial committee to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra.

The nine-day yatra begins on June 27. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida will head the ministerial committee.

As per the notification issued by the law department, the members of the ministerial committee are: law, excise and works minister Prithviraj Harichandan, health minister Mukesh Mahaling, housing and urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. The committee will monitor, oversee and provide guidance to the government to ensure a smooth car festival.

To organise a smooth yatra, the administration has decided to take stern action against those who try to climb the chariots. The Shree Jagannath temple administration has decided to file a criminal case against unauthorised persons climbing the

chariots. It has also agreed to ban the use of mobile phones by the servitors on

the chariots.

The annual festival is likely to be attended by more than 20 lakh devotees. CCTVs will be installed at key locations of the town to keep a watch on the unwanted elements. Odisha police and central police forces will be deployed during the Rath Yatra to maintain law and order and ensure a smooth yatra.