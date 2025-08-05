Bandh call over Puri girl’s death as BJD demands justice in burn case

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced a six-hour bandh in Puri on August 7, demanding justice for the 16-year-old girl from Balanga who died of burn injuries at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday.

The teenager, who was allegedly set ablaze by three men on a riverbank on July 19, had first been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and was airlifted to Delhi the next day. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, triggering outcry over the handling of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl’s body was buried on Monday at Bayabar village in Puri in accordance with Islamic customs. Her mortal remains had reached Bhubaneswar late on Sunday night.

While Odisha Police initially tweeted that no one was involved in the incident, they have remained silent on how the girl sustained the burn injuries. Her mother, who had earlier lodged an FIR accusing three persons of setting her daughter on fire, later backed the police version.

However, Opposition parties have rejected the police claim, raising questions over the credibility of both the investigation and the family’s changing stance. BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das remarked on the “striking similarity” between this case and that of the Fakir Mohan College student, who died by self-immolation last month.

At a news conference in Puri, BJD district president Umakanta Samantray said: “There are many unanswered questions in the Balanga girl’s death. The police have failed to provide a clear motive. In her first statement, recorded in the presence of doctors, the girl had said three men gagged her and set her on fire. How can this be ignored?”

He alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the truth. “Even the father, who had initially demanded action, now appears to have been pressured to alter his version.”

The Congress has also announced a padayatra on August 12 from the riverbank where the girl was allegedly attacked to Nimapara, the hometown of deputy chief minister Pravati Parida.

Parida on Monday said the government had done everything possible to save the girl. “She was airlifted within 24 hours, and medicines were sourced from abroad. The government continues to stand with her family.”

She also urged political parties not to exploit the incident.