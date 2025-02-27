Odisha forest department launches cave trek package to Bhuimamandali to boost tourism

The Odisha forest department, in a bid to attract tourists to Debrigarh Sanctuary in western Odisha, launched a cave trek package to Bhuimamandali for tourists interested in exploring the 30,000-year-old rock engravings and paintings in the area.

Bhimamandali, situated in Sambalpur district in western Odisha, is a congregation of more than four large caves covered with ancient rock engraving and paintings and surrounded by dense forests. Bhimamandali rock engravings are an archaeologiocal wonder that take tourists back in time. The paintings are believed to be that of the upper paleolithic age.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Hirakud wildlife division, Anshu Pragyan Das told The Telegraph, “The Archaeological Survey of India and eminent historians have made it clear that these paintings and engravings are 30,000 years old. Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the scheme on Monday. It’s a tourism circuit from Debrigarh to Bhimamandali via Hirakud Dam, the largest dam built over the Mahanadi river.”

The Union minister assured that a national-level conference on Bhimamandali will be organised near the Champali river.

She said, “In these four caves, animal carvings of deer and elephants, footmarks of different animals, pugmarks, honeycomb patterns, etc., have been depicted. The floor has remnants of grinding and other activities, which reflect the life of human settlements inside the forest thousands of years ago.”

The DFO said, “The site is so named because of the large rock shelters in the sandstone hills of the reserve forest, which was believed to be the abode of Bhima (from Mahabharata) during his exile.”

Bhimamandali is a two-hour journey from Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary by road. “This package starts from Debrigarh to Bhimamandali including Hirakud Dam, Samaleswari Temple, Sambalpur Zoo and back to Debrigarh. A one-day visit to Bhimamandali is a combination of nature as well as trekking to the cave.” she said.

Officials said the booking could be made online through www.ecotourodisha.com or spot booking is available at the Debrigarh booking counter at zero point of Debrigarh or ecotourism cell in the office of the DFO Hirakud wildlife division, Sambalpur.