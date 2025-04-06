MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 06 April 2025

Odisha: FIR against BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra for threatening inspector

The inspector in his complaint said that the Sambalpur MLA abused the duty-bound officer and also threatened him with dire consequences and obstructed a public servant from 'discharging his lawful duty'

Subhashish Mohanty Published 06.04.25, 05:04 AM
Jayanarayan Mishra

Jayanarayan Mishra File picture

Former minister and BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jayanarayan Mishra, has triggered a controversy by allegedly threatening to set a police station on fire and killing the inspector in charge of the police station.

The inspector in charge of Sambalpur town police station, Subrat Kumar Meher, has lodged an FIR following which a case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the FIR (a copy available with the The Telegraph), the inspector in charge, Meher, received a call from Mishra on Thursday at 8.53am. Mishra reportedly asked him about the status of a case on the seizure of a sword on April 2 during the Jhanda Jatra in Sambalpur town.

Mishra’s followers organised a procession without getting the required permission. Police permission is mandatory for organising the Jhanda Jatra, which includes people displaying their sword skills.

When Meher refrained Mishra from divulging the details of the case and said he would talk about the issue later, Mishra reportedly lost his temper and started abusing him.

The inspector in his complaint said that the Sambalpur MLA abused the duty-bound officer and also threatened him with dire consequences and obstructed a public servant from “discharging his lawful duty”.

Following the FIR, a case has been registered under sections 296 (obscene acts and songs)/351(3) (criminal intimidation), 351(4) (anonymous intimidation)/221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties) of the BNS.

RELATED TOPICS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) First Information Report (FIR) Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Security eye on Bangladesh as Yunus brings China, Pakistan too close for comfort

Several strategic affairs experts said that New Delhi’s decision to agree to Dhaka’s proposal for a bilateral between Modi and Yunus — which took place on Friday — had surprised them against the backdrop of all these developments
Rahul Gandhi with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar at an event to mark the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram in New Delhi on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

Waqf (Amendment) Bill attacks Muslims, sets precedent to target other communities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT