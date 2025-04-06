Odisha: FIR against BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra for threatening inspector

Former minister and BJP MLA from Sambalpur, Jayanarayan Mishra, has triggered a controversy by allegedly threatening to set a police station on fire and killing the inspector in charge of the police station.

The inspector in charge of Sambalpur town police station, Subrat Kumar Meher, has lodged an FIR following which a case has been registered.

As per the FIR (a copy available with the The Telegraph), the inspector in charge, Meher, received a call from Mishra on Thursday at 8.53am. Mishra reportedly asked him about the status of a case on the seizure of a sword on April 2 during the Jhanda Jatra in Sambalpur town.

Mishra’s followers organised a procession without getting the required permission. Police permission is mandatory for organising the Jhanda Jatra, which includes people displaying their sword skills.

When Meher refrained Mishra from divulging the details of the case and said he would talk about the issue later, Mishra reportedly lost his temper and started abusing him.

The inspector in his complaint said that the Sambalpur MLA abused the duty-bound officer and also threatened him with dire consequences and obstructed a public servant from “discharging his lawful duty”.

Following the FIR, a case has been registered under sections 296 (obscene acts and songs)/351(3) (criminal intimidation), 351(4) (anonymous intimidation)/221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties) of the BNS.