Odisha economic survey tabled, Majhi government pegs state's growth by 7.2 per cent

The latest economic survey placed in the state Assembly by the Mohan Charan Majhi government pegs the state's growth by 7.2 per cent, which is higher than the national growth.

The credit for this goes primarily to the good work done by the previous BJD government during its 24 years of uninterrupted rule.

The estimated growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024-24 is higher than the all-India growth rate of 6.4 per cent. The per capita income of the state has gone up by 10.6 per cent against the national growth of 8.7 per cent. However, the state’s per capita income is still less compared to the all-India average. The per capita income of the state stands at ₹1,82,548 against a national average of ₹2,00,162 in 2024-25. The economic survey was tabled in the state Assembly on Saturday.

The economic survey also noted a sharp rise in investment in the industrial sector. The government has approved investment proposals worth more than ₹2.4 lakh crore and approved 133 new investment proposals.

It pointed out that higher capital investment and investment intent received through Utkarsh Odisha ( Make in Odisha conclave) would further enhance the state's growth rate. According to the economic survey, the industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1 percent in 2024-25.