MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Odisha economic survey tabled, Majhi government pegs state's growth by 7.2 per cent

The credit for this goes primarily to the good work done by the previous BJD government during its 24 years of uninterrupted rule

Subhashish Mohanty Published 17.02.25, 09:47 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi.

Mohan Charan Majhi. File picture

The latest economic survey placed in the state Assembly by the Mohan Charan Majhi government pegs the state's growth by 7.2 per cent, which is higher than the national growth.

The credit for this goes primarily to the good work done by the previous BJD government during its 24 years of uninterrupted rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The estimated growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024-24 is higher than the all-India growth rate of 6.4 per cent. The per capita income of the state has gone up by 10.6 per cent against the national growth of 8.7 per cent. However, the state’s per capita income is still less compared to the all-India average. The per capita income of the state stands at 1,82,548 against a national average of 2,00,162 in 2024-25. The economic survey was tabled in the state Assembly on Saturday.

The economic survey also noted a sharp rise in investment in the industrial sector. The government has approved investment proposals worth more than 2.4 lakh crore and approved 133 new investment proposals.

It pointed out that higher capital investment and investment intent received through Utkarsh Odisha ( Make in Odisha conclave) would further enhance the state's growth rate. According to the economic survey, the industry sector is expected to grow at 6.1 percent in 2024-25.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government Economic Survey Mohan Charan Majhi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Donald Trump targets research funding, scientists share grief and resolve to fight

At a conference in Boston, the nation’s scientists commiserated and strategized as funding cuts and federal layoffs throw their world into turmoil
Britain's Prime Minster Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Ready to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting UK troops on ground

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT