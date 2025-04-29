Odisha cracks down on pilgrim scam, 7 held for fake Jagannath lodge site

The Odisha crime branch on Monday arrested seven persons for allegedly creating a fake website of Niladree Bhakta Nivas to defraud pilgrims seeking accommodation in Puri.

Niladree Bhakta Nivas, managed by the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration, offers affordable lodging to visitors.

In a statement, the crime branch said, “The cyber crime unit of the Odisha CID has arrested the prime accused who created the fake website of Niladree Bhakta Nivas to swindle money from unsuspecting pilgrims seeking accommodation.”

According to the release, a case was filed after a written complaint from the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri.

The Bhakta Nivas office had received multiple complaints from pilgrims and devotees about a fake website redirecting users to a mobile number on WhatsApp, where they were promised accommodation at Niladree Bhakta Nivas in exchange for online payment.

The Crime Branch’s investigation revealed that Anshuman Sharma created the fraudulent website, www.neeladribhaktanivas.in, on May 22, 2024.

The cyber crime unit traced the hosting company and seized various incriminating items, including a laptop, mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhar and PAN cards, GoDaddy hosting information, and the registered SIM card used to create the website.

Two investigative teams have been dispatched to Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Anand District, Surat) and Uttar Pradesh to continue the investigation.