Odisha cools off with beloved summer staple, special fermented feast on Pakhal Divas

Odisha marked “Pakhal Divas” on Thursday, celebrating the beloved summer staple of Odias — pakhal, or fermented rice.

As temperatures soar, the dish remains a refreshing antidote to the heat, enjoyed across households and even in the state’s political circles.

Social organisations distributed pakhal to commemorate the occasion, observed annually on March 20. The dish was also served in the Odisha Assembly premises, where chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared a photograph on X of himself enjoying pakhal alongside Speaker Surama Padhy and other colleagues.

Traditionally, pakhal is made by adding curd or lemon to rice, which is fermented for around eight hours. However, many opt for a quicker version by cooling freshly cooked rice in water.

Sachi Nandan Nayak, secretary of the Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Samiti, said: “No Odia can imagine summer without pakhal. It has been a tradition for generations, but its recognition has grown only in recent years. Today, more than 3,000 people had pakhal at our premises.”

Many hotels across Odisha served Pakhal to mark the occasion. However, as Pakhal Divas coincided with a Thursday, the Odia favourite — Fish Fry, which pairs well with the dish—was absent from menus.

For many, pakhal remains a humble yet essential meal, often accompanied by onions. “It’s a poor man’s delight,” said Mamuni Bebarta, a food enthusiast.

A full pakhal meal, complete with accompaniments, is available for as little as ₹100. “People working under the sun rely on pakhal to replenish lost salts and fluids,” said another foodie.