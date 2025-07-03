MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kedarnath yatra paused after rain-triggered landslide blocks route

Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by SDRF personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag

PTI Published 03.07.25, 11:27 AM

Videograb

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was suspended temporarily on Thursday following a landslide triggered by rains at Munkatiya near Sonprayag en route to the Himalayan temple.

The road has been completely blocked by the landslide debris and stones at Munkatiya sliding zone, prompting the administration to stop the yatra temporarily, police said.

Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag, they said.

The yatra to Kedarnath has been stopped for the time being as a precautionary measure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

