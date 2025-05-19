MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 May 2025

Odisha: Coolers, watermelons for Nandankanan Zoological Park inmates for heat relief

Spraying of water in the enclosures and feeding water-rich fruits to the animals are among the measures being adopted by the zoo authorities

Subhashish Mohanty Published 19.05.25, 08:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by the Telegraph

With temperatures soaring acrioss Odisha, the Nandankanan Zoological Park on the outskirts of the city is stepping up efforts to keep its inmates cool.

Spraying of water in the enclosures and feeding water-rich fruits to the animals are among the measures being adopted by the zoo authorities.

For the last few days, the city’s temperature has hovered around 38°C, making life tough for animals. Mercury has been touching 42°C almost daily in several other towns of Odisha.

Zoo officials said, “We have placed ice slabs in the tank used for the animals’ bathing. Special arrangements have been made for the tigers in the enclosure. Air coolers have been placed in animal and bird enclosures, and they are regularly being sprinkled with water.”

Coolers have been installed in the enclosures of chimpanzees and Himalayan black bears. “We are adding electoral powder, ice and glucose to their drinking water,” said officials.

They said all the enclosures have been covered with hay to keep them cool. “Water is being sprayed on them regularly. The chimpanzees love to eat watermelons,” they said, adding that special care is being taken of animals that are prone to heatstroke, such as monkeys, squirrels, and also birds.

To keep elephants cool, adequate water is being stocked in the zoo’s artificial ponds for their use.

