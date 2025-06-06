Odisha constable saves passenger from being crushed at Cuttack railway station

An Odisha police constable’s prompt action and quick thinking saved the life of a passenger at Cuttack railway station on Thursday.

Odisha police said the constable Tulu Behera on Thursday demonstrated extraordinary bravery and quick thinking at Cuttack railway station and saved the life of Md. Mujahir, a 44-year-old passenger from Bengal.

In a release, Odisha police said: “As Md. Mujahir attempted to board the moving Train No. 22503 (Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Express) bound for Kishanganj, he slipped from the train’s steps and came perilously close to being crushed between the platform edge and the train’s wheels. In a heart-stopping moment, constable Behera’s swift and courageous intervention saved his life. With remarkable presence of mind, he grabbed Md. Mujahir’s hands and pulled him out of the deadly gap, rescuing him from near-certain death.”

Director-general of police Y.B. Khurania has announced a reward of ₹2,500 for constable Behera. Additional director-general (ADG), coastal security and railways, Arun Bothra spoke to constable Behera and complimented him on his courage and presence of mind.