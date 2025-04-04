Odisha Congress to hold torch rallies on April 15 to protest rising crimes against women in state

The Odisha Congress on Thursday announced that it will hold torch rallies across the state on April 15 to protest rising crimes against women under the Mohan Majhi government.

The party also lashed out at the government for the abrupt sine die adjournment of the state Assembly on Thursday morning without constituting a House committee to probe crimes against women as per its main demand.

Addressing a media conference at the party office, Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said the party will hold torch rallies on April 15 across all blocks of the state to protest the rising crimes against women. However, considering the violence that erupted during its Assembly gherao on March 27, Das appealed to the party workers to organise the rallies peacefully.

The Congress had also met governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and narrated about the government’s “callousness” on the issue.

The party has also announced that it will organise rallies at the district headquarters on April 21 to demand stringent action against people indulging in the crimes against women.