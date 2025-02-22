Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das vows to restore lost glory

The newly-appointed president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Bhakta Charan Das, on Friday said that he would work towards bringing back the lost glory of the party and will ensure unity among its leaders.

“There will be no dictatorship in the party, it will work on consensus. Different views will be taken care of,” Das said Das in his first press conference after being appointed the OPCC president on February 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before taking on his new new responsibility at the party office, Das undertook a three-day “Sankalpa Yatra” from Bhubaneswar to Puri. The padayatra concluded in Purion Thursday.

Flanked by all the senior leaders, including the newly-appointed All India Congress Committee’s observer for Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Das said: “We decided to go to Puri to offer our prayers to Lord Jagannath, as it is linked to the sentiments of the people of the state... We will also work for the development of the state, forgetting all our differences.”

He added: “Walking to Puri is not a big thing... It is to build a new confidence, and to rejuvenate the party. We will work for the upliftment of the poor, downtroden with an attitude of service.”

The Odisha congress chief said: “We do not have resources like the BJD and the BJP... New things can be done only with public support. We will soon announce our courseof action.”