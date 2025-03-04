Odisha CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid from Chief Minister's Relief Fund for families of deceased job aspirants

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of two government job aspirants who died during physical tests.

The money would be released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), an official statement said.

The two job aspirants lost their lives while participating in physical tests conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), officials said.

The physical tests were being conducted for the recruitment of forest guards, foresters, and livestock inspectors, they said.

The deceased were identified as Byomakesh Nayak of Keonjhar district and Prabin Kumar Panda from Rourkela in Sundargarh district.

Prabin was appearing in the test for recruitment for the posts of forest guard and forester. During the 25-km run from Bhabanipur to Baragada, he collapsed and later died at a hospital, they added.

Majhi expressed grief over the incidents.

