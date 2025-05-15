Odisha clears 11.25% quota for economically and socially backward students in education

The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to reserve 11.25 per cent of seats for students belonging to the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) in admission to educational institutions.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Majhi announced: “The state cabinet decided to give 11.25 per cent reservation to the SEBC students during admission in all government-run and government-aided educational institutions, including at the university level.”

Majhi added: “The decision will be implemented from the academic year 2025-26. The previous government had failed to implement the reservation policy for SEBC and within our 11 months of tenure, we have taken such a big decision. It’s a historic decision and will ensure social justice.”

Majhi further clarified that the reservation policy for SC-ST, differently-abled, and retired army professionals would continue as per the previous norms.

The initiative ensures uniform implementation of reservation in admission for students belonging to ST (22.5 per cent), SC (16.25 per cent), SEBC (11.25 per cent), PwD (5 per cent) & ESM (1 per cent) reservations in all state public universities, state government and aided higher secondary and higher education institutions under the school & mass education department (for HSS, Teacher Training & vocational courses), the higher education department (for U.G, P.G, Teacher Education, LL.B., Integrated Law Courses), the Odia language, literature & culture department (for courses in Performing Arts) and the sports & youth services department (for B.P.Ed./M.P.Ed. courses), starting from the academic year 2025-26.

In line with NEP 2020, the move aims to promote access, equity, and inclusion, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio, and enhance opportunities for marginalised and disadvantaged communities in Odisha.

Educationist R.N. Panda said: “The students will benefit from this announcement. However, meritorious students from the general category are likely be affected. We need to be careful and the future of meritorious students must not be compromised.”