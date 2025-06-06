Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi launches five industrial projects

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for five industrial projects at the Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP), developed by Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL).

Majhi said: “Ganjam has achieved significant milestones in the industrial sector. Due to the availability of improved infrastructure, the presence of a leading port and skilled manpower, investors have been showing interest in establishing their units in the district. With investments in green hydrogen, chemicals and the renewable energy sector, Ganjam is set to create a new benchmark in the industrial sector,” he added.

Besides these five projects, Majhi conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for seven mega industrial and infrastructure projects in Ganjam. With a combined investment of ₹28,084 crore, the 12 projects, including five in GIP, have the potential to generate over 15,455 employment opportunities.

Managing director, TSSEZL, Manikanta Naik said: “The foundation of these five projects marks a critical phase in the development of Gopalpur Industrial Park. It highlights the conducive industrial environment fostered at GIP, aimed at encouraging innovation and long-term investment. The concerted effort of our team, strong industry partnerships, and continued support from the Government of Odisha have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We remain committed to advancing GIP as a multi-sector industrial hub and to facilitating further industrial growth in the state.”