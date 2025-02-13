Odisha announces incentives for girl-child birth, marriage counselling centres, teacher hike

Odisha government has decided to give ₹12,000 as an incentive to mothers for giving birth to a girl-child. On the other hand, a mother delivering a boy would receive ₹10,000 as incentive.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anganwadi workers helping in the registration of expectant mothers and taking follow-ups after delivery will receive ₹250 instead of ₹200. The Anganwadi assistants will receive ₹150 instead of ₹50.

According to the release, around ₹511 crore will be allocated in the next financial year for this purpose, particularly for co-branding the two yojanas. The Government of India will provide ₹ 115.97 crore, whereas the state’s share will be ₹395.75 crore.

In yet another development, the Odisha government plans to set up a pre-marriage counselling centre to reduce the rising rate of divorce in the state. In the centres, both the groom and bridegroom will be counselled about the sanctity of marriage as an institution.

The move is being considered significant in view of rising divorce cases even in the traditional Odia society which is in the throes of a transition.

Hike for teachers

The state government on Wednesday also increased the monthly remuneration of junior teachers working in the state's elementary schools under the Samagra Sikshya programme.

According to a resolution issued by the school and mass education department, the monthly remuneration of junior teachers (under various schemes) has been increased from ₹11,000 to ₹16,000 per month.

Their EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) contribution will also be increased from ₹1,443 to ₹1,950 per month.