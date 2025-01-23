Odisha: After crocodiles, birds census, Bhitarkanika National Park reopens in Kendrapara

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district reopened for tourists on Thursday after remaining closed for nine days, an official said.

The national park was closed from January 14 to 22 for the annual census of the estuarine crocodiles and migratory birds.

Tourists and visitors intending to visit Bhitarkanika should log on to www.ecotourodisha.com and ensure their bookings. To attract tourists from across India and abroad, the forest department has forest rest house facilities in Dangamala, Agaranasi, Habalikothi, Gupti and Eakakula, said an official.

A strict ban has been imposed on the influx of plastic disposables in protected areas and tourists advised not to carry polythene and litter plastic bottles and other items in the forest. Green protocol will be strictly implemented, said the forest officer.

Boat journeys along the mangrove-covered water bodies are a major attraction for tourists.

Bhitarkanika is home to 70 per cent of India's estuarine crocodile or saltwater crocodiles, conservation of which was started way back in 1975.

According to Bhitarkanika National Park authorities, mammals found in the place are leopard, wild boar, jungle cat, fishing cat, hyena, sambar, striped palm squirrel, gangetic dolphin while reptiles found comprise turtles including Olive Ridley sea turtle, crocodile, lizard, water monitors, python, and king cobra. Around 166 species of birds have been spotted in the park.

Bhitarkanika is one of the richest storehouses of mangrove genes. Researchers have come across 11 of the 70 mangrove species, which were facing threat of extinction in the world, in Bhitarkanika.

