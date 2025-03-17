Odia poet Ramakanta Rath passes away at 91, to be cremated at Swargadwar in Puri

Writer and former chief secretary of Odisha Ramakanta Rath passed away at his Kharvel Nagar residence on Sunday. He was 91.

His death marks the end of an era in Odia literature. His body will be cremated at Swargadwar in Puri on Monday with full state honour.

In 2006, Rath received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, for his outstanding contribution to literature.

Born on December 13, 1934, in Cuttack, Rath did his Masters in English Literature from Ravenshaw College, now a university. He joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1957.

A legend in Odia literature, Rath will be remembered for his poetry collections - Kete Dinara, Sandigdha Mrugaya, Saptma Rutu, Sachita Andhra, Sri Radha and Srestha Kavita. Heavily influenced by poets such as T. S. Eliot and Ezra Pound, Rath experimented extensively with form and style.

His magnum opus, Sri Radha, won him the prestigious Saraswati Samman in 1992. Rath was honoured with many accolades, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Sarala Award and Bishuva Samman. He also served as the President of the Sahitya Academy of India (Kendra Sahitya Academy).

President Droupadi Murmu, governor Haribabu Kumbhampati, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and others paid tribute to the towering personality of Odia literature. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian Civil Service as well as the world of literature,” said Majhi.