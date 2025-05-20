Nuclear scientist MR Srinivasan passes away, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh pay tributes

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday morning mourned the passing away of nuclear scientist Dr M.R. Srinivasan, one of the key people behind India's first nuclear power plant at Tarapur.

“The demise of Dr. MR Srinivasan, a pioneering nuclear scientist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, marks a significant loss for India's scientific community,” Congress president Kharge wrote on X.

“Starting his distinguished career with Dr. Homi Bhabha on India's first nuclear reactor, Apsara (1956), he went on to hold key national roles, including Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Member of the Planning Commission. His visionary leadership led to the development of 18 nuclear power units. His technical brilliance and unwavering service have left a lasting legacy in India's nuclear energy landscape. Our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones,” Kharge wrote.

Ramesh, in his post, noted that under Srinivasan’s leadership India had successfully withstood the withdrawal of Canadian association after India's nuclear test of May 1974.

“India's legendary nuclear technologist Dr. M. R. Srinivasan has just passed away. Picked by Homi Bhabha himself, he played a pivotal role in the setting up of India's very first nuclear power plant at Tarapur in the late 60s. Later he led the team that established India's extensive nuclear power complex at Kalpakkam,” Ramesh wrote.

“It was under his inspiring leadership that India resolutely and successfully withstood the withdrawal of Canadian association after India's nuclear test of May 1974. The nuclear power stations now operating at Kalpakkam, Rawatbhata, Kaiga, Kakrapar, and Narora are all shining testimonies to his yeoman contributions to nation-building.

“He was a man of varied interests and in later years became deeply concerned with environmental issues. His 2002 memoir is essential reading and tells the story of India's nuclear programme from his unique perspective. He had been Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission 1987-90 and also a Member of the Planning Commission 1996-98.

“It has been my good fortune to have known him for a long time and he is someone who has left a deep and lasting impression on me by the strength of his commitments, his deep appreciation of the larger social functions of science, and his profound understanding of India's rich cultural traditions,” Ramesh added.