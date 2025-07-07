NREGA labourers and student outfits back July 9 strike called against new labour laws

More than 20 workers' groups representing NREGA labourers and students' organisations associated with the Left parties have extended their support to the pan-India general strike on July 9 called by 10 national trade unions and a farmers' collective against the new labour laws.

The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha will take part in the strike against the four labour codes enacted by the Modi government in 2019 and 2020. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha also wants the laws to be repealed.

The charter of demands for the strike includes a hike in wages for NREGA workers to ₹800 per day, immediate resumption of work in Bengal where the scheme has been discontinued for over three years, the scrapping of the digital attendance system and the Aadhaar-based payment system and ensuring payment of wages within 15 days of completion of work.

The Students' Federation of India, All India Students' Federation and the All India Students' Association issued a joint statement, saying the labour codes would deprive workers of their rights to wages and form unions and increase working hours.