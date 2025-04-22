Not our culture to attack others over linguistic matters: Siddaramaiah orders legal action in Bengaluru road rage case

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he had instructed the Bangalore police chief to take legal action against those involved in the road rage case involving an IAF officer and his wife.

“I have instructed the Commissioner of Police to take appropriate legal action against the individuals involved – irrespective of their position or rank,” Siddaramaiah wrote on X. “The state government is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim.”

Recently an IAF officer Shiladitya Bose, with visible injury marks on his face and neck shared on social media recounted an episode that he and his wife squadron leader Madhumita had encountered on the way to the Kempegowda International airport from the DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar.

He alleged a motorcyclist tailing him and his wife had abused them in Kannada, which later escalated into a brawl. CCTV footage that emerged has shown that Bose had allegedly held the man in a chokehold.

Referring to the incident the Karnataka chief minister said, “Kannadigas are proud of their mother tongue, but they are not parochial or intolerant. It is not in our culture to attack or abuse others over linguistic matters. Karnataka has a long and proud tradition of embracing people from across the country, treating them with respect, and accepting them as one of our own. The inclusive spirit of this land is well documented in history.”

The Karnataka chief minister also urged Kannadigas not to capitulate to any provocation.

“Let us uphold the law and maintain peace. Karnataka is governed by a government elected by the people of this land, and it stands firmly for justice and dignity,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also condemned a section of the national media of amplifying the “baseless accusation by one individual, thereby casting aspersions on the dignity of the entire state.”

On Monday, BJP leaders accused the Congress government of divisive politics and encouraging a language bias in the state.

But on Tuesday, deputy commissioner of police (east) Devaraj D. told PTI that it was a case of road rage.