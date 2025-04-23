No power cuts during ‘peak summer’ in Odisha, government mulls early school holidays

The Odisha government on Tuesday assured that there would be no power cuts during the peak summer months, directing power distribution companies to maintain uninterrupted supply, especially during peak hours.

The announcement comes as a relief amid soaring temperatures across the state, with Jharsuguda recording the highest at 44.8°C on Tuesday. Most towns in western Odisha, including Rourkela, reported temperatures above 42°C. Nearly 50 people have been hospitalised with heat-related illnesses, officials said.

Deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy portfolio, said, “There will be no power disconnection due to unpaid bills during summer. Consumers should not suffer in this heat. However, they are advised to clear pending dues.”

He clarified that power cuts would only be permitted for emergency repairs caused by nor’easters or squalls. “Even if supply is disrupted due to storms, every effort will be made to restore it at the earliest,” Singh Deo said.

His assurance follows complaints of unscheduled outages from several parts of the state.

With the mercury nearing 45°C in some areas, the state government is considering an early declaration of summer holidays. “We have already discussed the matter and will meet the chief minister this evening to take a final call,” said revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari.

Pujari added that district collectors have been authorised to make independent decisions in emergency situations without waiting for state directives. “A standard operating procedure has already been issued,” he said.

To cope with the heatwave, morning classes have been in place in schools across Odisha since April 2. The government is also likely to issue a public advisory on safety measures to prevent heat-related health issues.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a severe heatwave warning for multiple regions in the state.