No, Indian banks are not switching to a five-day workweek from April, confirms PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked and dismissed reports claiming that banks across India will switch to a five-day workweek from April, stating that no such regulation has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

PIB Fact Check has confirmed that these claims are false and the RBI and the current banking schedule remains unchanged.

A report published by a Maharashtra based newspaper and other news portals had claimed Wednesday that banks would move to a five-day schedule, Monday to Friday, with Saturdays and Sundays declared as official holidays.

The report further suggested that the change aimed to align the banking sector with standard corporate working hours, allowing bank employees to have more personal time.

It also stated that working hours could be extended, allowing customers additional time for banking transactions.

Some banks, the report added, might introduce two shifts to ensure uninterrupted service.

As per existing RBI guidelines, banks in India remain closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, while operating on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays.

Bank working hours range from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm, although specific timings vary based on the bank and branch location.

Banks stagger employee lunch breaks to ensure continuous customer service throughout operational hours.

Customers are advised to verify official banking schedules with their respective banks and rely on credible sources for updates on banking regulations.