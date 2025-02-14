No effect of Delhi polls in Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad asserted on Thursday that the BJP would not be able to form the government in Bihar till he was there and that the people have understood the party’s true character.

His comments heated the already warming politics in the state.

“How will the BJP form a government till we are here? People have understood the BJP and its people,” Lalu told reporters.

The RJD chief’s statement came in the backdrop of the landslide win of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections and assertions by its leaders that the party would sweep the Bihar polls, expected to be held towards the end of this year.

“There will be no impact of Delhi poll results on Bihar. The BJP will be tossed away,” Lalu added.

The BJP won 48 out of total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Aam Aadmi Party could grab only 22. The Congress turned up with a cipher.

Since then, the BJP and its allies in Bihar, have been ebullient about the forthcoming Bihar polls and have been commenting that their party would notch a bigger victory in the state.

In fact, Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win over 200 seats in the 243-member House.

However, Lalu’s statements did not go down well with the NDA leaders and

they launched an attack on him.

JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Lalu ji, your son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has declared you incapable of politics. You are in the fourth and last stage of your life. History stands as proof of the worst performance of the RJD in the 2010 Assembly elections. The NDA has set a target of winning 225 seats in 2025 elections. The public is determined about ‘Do hazaar pachees, fir se Nitish’ (Nitish once more in 2025).”

Senior BJP leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha slammed Lalu for his comments and asserted that the NDA would definitely form the government in

the state.

“The NDA government would certainly return in the coming polls. We are not sure whether Lalu will be there or not, but the NDA government will be there. Your (Lalu) being present is not even necessary because you divided Bihar, made its people fight among themselves and turned the word ‘Bihari’ into an abuse,” Sinha said.