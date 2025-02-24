Nitish Kumar’s son’s political entry up to him, says Bihar minister Shravan Kumar

The decision on Nishant Kumar's entry into politics rests solely with his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said on Monday.

He also clarified that Nitish Kumar was absent from Rekha Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi chief minister as he had a pre-scheduled programme in Nalanda. The JD(U) was represented by working president Sanjay Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whether Nishant ji joins politics or not depends on Nitish Kumar. This decision is not possible without his approval. However, there is no doubt that Nishant Kumar has the knowledge and the grasp of Bihar's political landscape," he told reporters in Ballia, where he was attending a private function.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.