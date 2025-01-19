MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

Nitish Kumar 'spoke in favour of caste census', Rahul Gandhi chose 'silence': JD(U)

The party's attack on the Leader of the Opposition comes just a day after he branded the caste survey carried out by the Kumar-led government as a fake exercise in Patna

PTI Published 19.01.25, 01:05 PM
Rahul Gandhi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi on April 12, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi on April 12, 2023. PTI

The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy on the issue of caste census, charging him with maintaining silence when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised the matter in INDIA bloc meetings.

The party also asked why the Congress government in Karnataka had not released the state's caste data.

ADVERTISEMENT

JD(U) working president and MP Sanjay Jha's attack on the Congress leader came a day after Gandhi branded the caste survey carried out by the Kumar-led government as a fake exercise at an event in Patna while pitching for a nationwide caste census.

"The aim of the caste census is not just to know about the count of various castes but their participation in the country's wealth as well. We don't want a caste survey like the Bihar government did. The exercise which the Bihar government had done was just to befool people," Gandhi had said in Patna on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, in response to Gandhi, Jha said, "There cannot be a bigger hypocrisy than this. I was a witness to Gandhi maintaining silence while Kumar strongly and logically spoke in favour of caste census at INDIA bloc meetings in several places."

Kumar-led JD(U) was part of the INDIA bloc before he snapped ties with the opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Incidentally, Bihar's caste survey was carried out and its findings were released when the Congress was a partner in the government led by Kumar.

Jha said Kumar was the only leader who had raised the issue of caste census, and all INDIA bloc members were a witness.

Defending the caste survey in Bihar, he said Kumar was the only leader since 1931, who decided to count the population of different castes in a scientific manner to further social justice.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, he said the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha must tell people if he believed Bihar's caste survey was inaccurate.

Slamming the Congress, he said its government in Karnataka had been sitting over the caste-wise population data in the state for several years.

Why did Gandhi not get it released, he asked.

RELATED TOPICS

Caste Census Nitish Kumar Rahul Gandhi Janata Dal (United)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, Shiv Sena grab ‘Bangladesh’ handle as Mumbai police nab man in Saif Ali Khan attack case

Police say accused arrested from Thane is Bangladeshi and had changed his name to Vijay Das after entering India, Right-wing finds pet issue to drum up support for
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Individual involved in car attack often seen with Parvesh Verma. They want to eliminate Kejriwal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT