Nitish in soup over anthem: Bihar CM spotted laughing and gesturing towards official

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s alleged disrespect to the national anthem at the inaugural ceremony of the Sepaktakraw World Cup in Patna created such a furore in the Bihar legislature that both Houses could barely function on Friday.

The videos shared by various people and the Opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, showed Nitish laughing and trying to chat with his principal secretary Deepak Kumar while the national anthem was being played at the start of the championship — in which 20 nations are participating — on Thursday evening.

Nitish patted the shoulder and arm of Deepak — standing in attention along with other ministers and officials on the occasion — in an effort to draw his attention, and also greeted somebody in the audience with folded hands while the national anthem was still being played, though he (Deepak) tried to stop him.

The incident also fanned speculations about the deteriorating mental health of the chief minister, including one about suffering from the symptoms of dementia. Several Opposition parties have been demanding a medical bulletin on the issue for the past few months.

Sharing a video on different social media platforms, Lalu said: “India will not tolerate the insult to the national anthem” and asked the people of Bihar whether “anything else remained now”.

The issue rocked the Legislative Assembly and the Council as soon as the session convened on Friday. The Opposition legislators rushed to the well of the Houses, shouting slogans and flashing posters against Nitish and his ruling ally the BJP.

They demanded the resignation of the chief minister over the “insult” of the national anthem and asserted that he was mentally unfit to govern the state.

The Assembly was adjourned thrice during the day and could function for just around 14 minutes during which budgetary grants of 10 departments were hurriedly taken up for voting and passed. The Council also witnessed a similar situation.

Staging a protest outside the Legislative Council, RJD MLC and former chief minister Rabri Devi showed a placard that asserted that Nitish’s behaviour while the national anthem was being played was “unconstitutional and unlawful”, which could be punished with fine or imprisonment up to three years.

Rabri’s son and leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed the chief minister and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the fiasco.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was a black day for Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dear chief minister insulted the national anthem. What will he (Modi) say on this. Our heads hang in shame over the incident while Modi has kept quiet. Nitish should retire. Those who disrespect the national anthem could be jailed for three years,” Tejashwi said.