Odisha partners with Niti Aayog and ISEG to accelerate clean energy transformation

The National Institution for Transforming India (Niti Aayog), Odisha government and the Institute for Sustainability, Employment and Growth (ISEG) Foundation have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to collaborate on a clean energy transition initiative in Odisha.

The tripartite agreement was signed in Bhubaneswar on Thursday by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam,and ISEG Foundation director and founding partner Dr Shirish Sanke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration aims to accelerate Odisha’s transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems through the ASSET (Accelerating Sustainable State Energy Transition) platform — a Niti Aayog initiative in partnership with the ministry of power and the ministry of new and renewable energy. The platform supports states in crafting energy transition blueprints, developing scalable solutions, building institutional capacity and facilitating access to climate financing.

Chief secretary Ahuja said the initiative aligns with the state’s Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047 vision. “It marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at developing and implementing a roadmap for cost-effective energy transition and projectisation. This will make the power sector more sustainable, self-reliant and environmentally responsible,” he said.

To oversee the implementation, a central oversight committee chaired by the Niti Aayog CEO and a state steering committee led by the principal secretary (Energy), Odisha government, will be constituted. These committees will monitor progress and provide policy direction to achieve the state’s clean energy goals.

Under the agreement, the collaboration will focus on promoting clean and cost-effective energy generation, strengthening power transmission and distribution, integrating advanced technologies in energy storage and management, mobilising sustainable climate finance and building institutional capacity.

Niti Aayog will provide strategic guidance, facilitate stakeholder collaboration, and support the development and review of the energy transition roadmap. The state government will lead the on-ground implementation, ensuring inter-departmental coordination and data support. The ISEG Foundation will provide technical expertise for developing energy demand-supply scenarios, renewable energy strategies and project execution frameworks, including the creation of an energy war room for monitoring progress.

Officials said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to a greener and more resilient Odisha.