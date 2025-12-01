NIA raids eight locations in Kashmir in probe into ‘white-collar’ terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at eight locations across Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir in connection with a “white-collar” terror module linked to a deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, officials said.

According to officials, NIA teams searched the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian. Wagay, who has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind the radicalisation and recruitment of the “white-collar” module busted early last month, was arrested by police in October.

The NIA took him into custody last month after assuming charge of the investigation into the car blast, which killed 15 people and injured several others.

Raids were also carried out in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, with officials noting that these locations were linked to individuals associated with the Delhi car blast case.

Additionally, the agency searched the residence of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in the first week of November.

Further details are awaited.