MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 December 2025

NIA raids eight locations in Kashmir in probe into ‘white-collar’ terror module case

Officials said the NIA teams searched the Shopian residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, who has emerged as the mastermind behind the radicalisation and recruitment of the 'white-collar' terror module busted early last month

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 01.12.25, 09:50 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at eight locations across Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Kashmir in connection with a “white-collar” terror module linked to a deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, officials said.

According to officials, NIA teams searched the residence of Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay in Shopian. Wagay, who has emerged as the alleged mastermind behind the radicalisation and recruitment of the “white-collar” module busted early last month, was arrested by police in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA took him into custody last month after assuming charge of the investigation into the car blast, which killed 15 people and injured several others.

Raids were also carried out in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora and Samboora areas of Pulwama district, with officials noting that these locations were linked to individuals associated with the Delhi car blast case.

Additionally, the agency searched the residence of Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur in the first week of November.

Further details are awaited.

RELATED TOPICS

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for stormy winter session as Opposition eyes debate on SIR & Delhi blast

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Bihar, the government appears determined to block discussions on controversial matters. A fresh FIR against members of the Gandhi family in the National Herald money-laundering case is likely to escalate tensions
Subhash Chandra Roy (right) holds up the enumeration form issued for his non-existent ‘son’, as his real son Govinda shows the voter list.
Quote left Quote right

Had there not been this SIR, we would have never known about the ‘brother’ I have on paper

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT