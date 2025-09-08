MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
NIA conducts raids across 5 states, Jammu and Kashmir in terror conspiracy probe

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are underway in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials

PTI Published 08.09.25, 09:13 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

The searches are underway at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the officials.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are being conducted in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Further details are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Jammu And Kashmir
