New twist in Mayawati nephew mystery: Akash Anand skips Bahujan Samaj Party meeting

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has got into the habit of springing surprises at regular intervals.

On Wednesday, she kept her nephew Akash Anand away from a party meeting when everyone was expecting her to announce a post for him that would have capped the latest season of flip-flops that the BSP supremo has indulged in over party posts for relatives.

However, a BSP source said: “Akash was there at Mayawati’s Mall Avenue residence but didn’t go to the party office, barely 20 metres away, to attend the meeting. Clearly, it was Mayawati’s decision. We don’t know what is in her mind, but one thing

is very clear: she will not do the obvious.”

There was speculation that Akash would be re-appointed as the BSP national coordinator, the post he held before being suspended from the party for “working under the guidance” of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who had allegedly tried to weaken the party.

Akash was suspended and brought back to the BSP thrice in the last year. Three days ago, Mayawati pardoned her nephew once again when he promised her that he wouldn’t listen to Ashok, a former BSP MP.

Mayawati had on April 13 posted on X: “Akash Anand had publicly accepted his mistakes and promised to respect his seniors. He has been given another chance.... He has promised he wouldn’t get influenced by his father-in-law.”

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told reporters on Wednesday: “Behenji had pardoned Akash and so his role would eventually be decided by her. It is not important whether he was present in today’s meeting or not.”