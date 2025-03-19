NDA stands for 'No Data Available': Opposition slams Centre for absence of Mahakumbh stampede death toll numbers

The absence of official data from the Centre on the number of people killed or injured during the stampede at the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, drew heavy criticism from Opposition leaders on Wednesday, with the Congress and the Trinamool raising questions about transparency, governance, and the government's willingness to acknowledge its failures.

Junior minister for home affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament Tuesday there was no data with the Centre of people killed or injured during the stampede.

Calling the incident a state affair, Rai said, "State governments are competent to deal with such situations."

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the Centre, saying, "If the Centre does not maintain data on casualties at the Mahakumbh, it has no right to make empty proclamations about the event and about the number of people having attended it or to take undue credit. Accountability isn’t optional – either present facts and figures or admit failure."

All India Trinamool Congress posted on X, "NDA: No Data Available, No Accountability Assured! Crores spent on Maha Kumbh, but no record of lives lost. Where did the truth vanish?"

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil called the government’s stance an attempt to dodge responsibility. "The government’s response to the Kumbh Mela stampede question is a classic case of evasion. Hiding behind 'Public Order' as a State subject, the union govt claims no data is maintained centrally. But is not a national event like Kumbh Mela worth tracking? Without data, how can we prevent future tragedies? This is not just a failure to collect information—it’s a failure of responsibility!"

Congress leader Saral Patel took a direct swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Once again, it’s proven that NDA stands for 'No Data Available' government. PM @narendramodi took credit for the ‘successful’ management of Kumbh 2025, but his government has no data—no numbers on those who died, no clarity on any inquiry. Just take credit, no accountability!"