Naveen lens on BJD waqf stand: Action sought on party leaders who backed Act

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday assured party members that he would look into the sudden change in the party’s stance on the Waqf Act.

Naveen’s assurance came when a minority delegation led by Rajya Sabha member Munna Khan met Naveen at Naveen Nivas on Monday and briefed him about how the Muslim community was upset with the party’s sudden change of stance on the

Waqf Act.

Naveen patiently heard them and assured them that necessary action would be taken to resolve the issue. “Whatever needs to be done will be done,” he said, adding that the party believes in secularism.

Naveen further said that his party had worked hard for the welfare of minority members and had built mosques, madrasas and churches.

Senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said: “Munna Khan and his supporters met the party president and briefed him on what happened during the voting on the waqf bill. He is aware of it. He has already maintained that the party would follow the path

of secularism.”

At the meeting, the leaders demanded action against those who had asked the party MPs to support the Waqf Act.

To everyone’s surprise, the leaders even raised slogans against V.K. Pandian, Naveen’s close aide. Many believe that BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra had asked his MPs to vote on their own accord at Pandian’s direction. Patra had said there was no party whip and the party members were to exercise their conscience in the best interests of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities. The BJD has seven Rajya Sabha members.

The development came after several leaders raised their concerns, writing letters to Naveen demanding action and urging him to take a clear stand on it. Many believe that there was an alleged deal with the BJP on this issue.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj has come out in support of Pandian.

Mangaraj wrote on X: “It’s very unfortunate to see that my Rajya Sabha colleague Shri Debashish Samantaray has attacked Shri VK Pandian over Waqf Bill decision despite the fact that the latter has already retired from politics 10 months ago and is not participating in any meeting or political activity.”