Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of vote theft and poaching BJD candidate for Nuapada bypoll

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday accused the BJP of “beimani (unfair practices)”, alleging that the party came to power by stealing votes in the last general elections and has now poached his party’s potential candidate for the Nuapada bypoll and fielded him as its own.

Addressing a public meeting at Thanamandi ground in Nuapada’s Komana block, Naveen said: “The people have been betrayed. The BJD has been betrayed. I have been betrayed. But this betrayal has created palpable anger among the people, and that anger will be reflected on the polling day, November 11.”

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Coming down hard on the BJP, the five-term chief minister said: “The BJP came to power by indulging in vote theft. Now they have poached our party candidate. Over the past 16 months, the BJP has turned into a hero of false publicity, but when it comes to real work, it’s a big zero.”

He pointed out how it was unfair on the part of the BJP to entice BJD MLA late Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia to join the party just days before the election and make him the BJP’s candidate for the Nuapada Assembly seat.

The BJD has fielded its women’s wing president and former minister Snehangini Chhuria for the bypoll. The Congress has put up senior tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi, who was the runner-up in the 2024 assembly polls won by Rajendra Dholakia.

At Nuapada, Naveen instantly connected with the crowd as they raised slogans — “Naveen babu, you are our hero.” Responding with emotion, he said: “Whenever I come to Nuapada, I’m reminded of Biju babu, who founded this district. During our government, I approved every proposal brought forward by Raju babu (Rajendra Dholakia) for the district’s development.”

Accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on promises, Naveen reminded the party of its pledge to provide 300 units of free power and pensions to senior citizens. “Has anyone here received 300 units of free electricity? Are any senior citizens getting ₹3,500 as pension?” he asked, adding that farmers were struggling to get fertilisers.

Drawing a comparison with his administration, Naveen urged people to assess the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana of his government against the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Card.

Taking a tough stance on the BJP’s governance model, he said: “Crimes against women have increased. Law and order have collapsed. Members of Mission Shakti haven’t received their salaries. This is a government of slogans, not solutions — it’s not a ‘game changer’ government, it’s a ‘name changer’ government.”

The former chief minister was taking a dig at the BJP government for renaming a slew of schemes launched by his regime and projecting them as its own.

His remarks hold significance as the BJD has often been criticised for extending unconditional support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre — including backing BJP nominee Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Rajya Sabha bids and supporting key bills in Parliament.

Another defection

Naveen’s first poll campaign in Nuapada coincided with former BJD Rajya Sabha member and one of his trusted lieutenants, Amar Patnaik, joining the BJP.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and party president Manmohan Samal were present during Patnaik’s induction event at the party’s state office in

Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik, who headed the BJD’s IT and social media cells, said: “I am inspired by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so decided to join.”

The BJD, however, maintained that Patnaik’s defection would have no impact on its organisation.

“We wish him all success. Ours is a cadre-based party. Many people join and later leave. It will have no impact,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

Patnaik served as BJD Rajya Sabha member from 2019 to 2024.

Additional reporting by PTI