NIA quizzes family from Cuttack that survived the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22

A three-member team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday met a family from Cuttack who narrowly escaped the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead. The team spent nearly two hours with the family, collecting

information about the sequence of events.

Ranjit Kumar Bhol, 69, a resident of Deula Sahi in Cuttack, had travelled to Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam along with his wife, Sashi Kumari Nayak, 65, younger son Sandeep, 35, and daughter-in-law Lelina Subhadrashini, 33, to celebrate Sandeep’s wedding anniversary.

The NIA questioned the family to gather details about how the attack was launched and whether the terrorists were targeting people based on religion. Shashi Kumari Nayak sustained fractures in her leg and wrist while trying to flee the spot. She slipped in the chaos, injuring herself as she attempted to escape with her family.

Ranjit Bhol, a retired government servant, described their survival as an act of divine grace. “They killed three tourists in front of us. We escaped by sheer miracle. The place where we hid was only five feet away from the terrorists,” he recounted.

He said the family was enjoying the scenic beauty of the Baisaran valley and horse rides when the shooting began. “At first, we thought it was firecrackers. But my son sensed something was wrong and told us to hide. Fortunately, there was a garment display rack nearby, and we crouched behind it. I placed a broom near my forehead so we wouldn’t be easily spotted,” he said. He also told the NIA team that the terrorists were allegedly asking male tourists to recite the Kalma.

Recounting the trauma, Sandeep said the attackers forced tourists to chant “Allahu Akbar.” He added that his family silently chanted the names of Lord Jagannath and Lord Hanuman, praying for protection. “We are in a state of deep shock. I won’t recommend anyone to visit Jammu and Kashmir,” Sandeep said.

Sources said the NIA team also showed the family sketches and photographs of suspects linked to the attack. The team had earlier met Priyadarshini, wife of Prasant Kumar Satpathy, who was shot dead during the attack.

The NIA, however, remained tight-lipped about their findings. In deference to national security, the families refrained from revealing what was discussed during the meeting.

In a related development, Odisha police have initiated steps to deport two more Pakistani women residing in the state. On Sunday, 51-year-old Nagama Yusuf left for Pakistan after being served a notice.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Congress Legislature Party has urged Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy to convene a special session of the House to express condolences and show solidarity with the victims and their families.