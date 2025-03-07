National Human Rights Commission probes death of 20-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday began its inquiry into the death of a 20-year-old Nepalese student at the KIIT.

A team from the NHRC visited the campus on Thursday. The commission is expected to submit its report by March 10. Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the probe team, said: “The commission is looking into two aspects — the death of the girl and the alleged harassment of students, including beating.”

The team members spoke to students as well as university officials.

The incident, that took place on February 16, grabbed international attention after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli intervened in the matter.

A Nepalese delegation rushed to Odisha, met officials and students, and demanded stringent action against the erring officials who had made disparaging remarks against Nepal and manhandled some Nepali students during the unrest that started following the death of Prakriti Lamsal.

“As many as 900 Nepali students have already returned to the campus while 42 others have gone out of the state for internship,” said a senior official of KIIT.

The Odisha higher education department on Thursday launched a dedicated International Student Facilitation Cell to support and assist international students pursuing their studies across universities in the state.